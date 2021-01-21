FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chris Francis said three of his deputies fired weapons in an officer-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.
Francis said deputies were dispatched to Pine Street in Forest City around 7:24 a.m. after receiving a call about a person with a gun and making threats.
Francis said four deputies responded to the scene and three discharged weapons during the incident.
The suspect was taken to Spartanburg Regional hospital for surgery.
Francis did not know the suspect's condition.
Francis said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and additional details would be forthcoming.
