ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chad McBride said K-9s tracked down one suspect after a burglary on South McDuffie Street Tuesday afternoon and another was being sought.
McBride said a 911 caller reported seeing two suspicious men outside a neighbor's home just after 3 p.m.
When deputies responded, two men ran out of the back of the house.
The responding deputy pursued the suspects but K-9s were ultimately called in to try and track the men.
McBride said the K-9 led deputies to one suspect on White Street Extension.
The search is ongoing for a second suspect, a man in a hoodie. No further description was available.
McBride said anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area should call 911.
McBride said deputies typically see an uptick in burglaries around the holidays and said people should remain vigilant.
No one was home during the burglary.
