YORK, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged two people with stealing more than 3,600 pieces of mail in North and South Carolina.
Sheriff Kevin Tolson of York County, South Carolina, says a man and a woman were arrested after a citizen called with a tip that someone was tossing mail out of a car in a Walmart parking lot.
The sheriff's office said Saturday that investigators recovered 74 packages and thousands of other pieces of mail taken from nearly 2,000 mailboxes on either side of the state line in the area of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The sheriff said the parcels will be returned to their rightful owners in six counties.
