GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said a 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday on child sex crimes that took place between August 2017 and May 2018.
Mueller said the victim, a girl, was 10 years old at the time of the crimes. She first reported the incident in November 2019.
Mueller said Ethan Gage Blackwell of Cowpens was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree and exposure of private parts in a lewd manner.
Mueller said when Blackwell was interviewed, he admitted to investigators that he had assaulted the child multiple times during the time period in question.
