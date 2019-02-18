SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said he will reveal details Monday morning about an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting reportedly happened in Greer earlier in the morning.
Wright will release details about the incident during an 11:30 a.m. news conference.
FOX Carolina will stream the news conference live on foxcarolina.com and the FOX Carolina News Facebook page.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.