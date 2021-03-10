ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride announced he will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to update the community after a terrifying incident in which a woman was abducted from a grocery store on Monday afternoon and then sexually assaulted at another location.
Deputies said the victim was preparing to leave the Ingles parking lot on Highway 81 around 2:40 p.m. when she was abducted by an unknown assailant.
"The victim stated that the suspect drove her to an unknown location, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, before returning her to the Ingles parking lot at approximately 3:45 p.m.," Sgt. JT Foster said in a news release.
Foster said the victim was attacked from behind and was unable to provide a detailed description of the male suspect.
Sheriff McBride said deputies were able to collect some evidence at the scene and identify a person of interest Tuesday afternoon.
"We’re not going to rest until we have you and the best thing you could probably do is turn yourself in," were McBride's words of advice.
McBride described the crime as terrifying.
"Very scary, you know very terrifying for an incident like this to happen," she sheriff said. "Especially that time of day and not to be necessarily seen by anyone. That is kind of the questions that I have. That’s why we went to see if anybody has any information that they can come forward or believes that they saw some thing."
McBride asks anyone who was in the area at the time and observed any suspicious activity to call Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC (274-6372).
McBride said he will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to give an update on the investigation. FOX Carolina will provide live coverage online and on Facebook.
MORE NEWS - UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
(1) comment
Somebody ID this POS !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.