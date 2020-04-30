INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Chuck Wright will give an update Thursday on a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20.
Deputies said they were dispatched to Miller Pointe Drive in Inman on April 20 around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located a female victim who had been shot multiple times, and a male victim who was suffering from one gunshot wound.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital by EMS after receiving aid from responding deputies. The male was released.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 32-year-old Regina Allen unfortunately passed away the evening of April 21.
While a motive is unclear at this time, investigators with the Sheriff's Office said their investigation has led them to believe the victims were targeted - as opposed to the shooting being a random incident.
Anyone with information that can help investigators in their homicide investigation are encouraged to contact Investigator Megan Bennett at (864) 503-4608 or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
Sheriff Chuck Wright's news conference will be at 4 p.m. Look for live coverage on FOXCarolina.com.
