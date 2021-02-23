TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Randy Shirley with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office capture two wanted suspects near Toccoa Elementary School.
FOX Carolina received several tips on Facebook of a shooting at Toccoa Elementary School. Sheriff Shirley said this information circulating on social media had no factual basis.
The sheriff later confirmed that deputies pursued two suspects, wanted for active state parole warrants, on Mulkey Road, which is near the elementary school. The pair ran into the woods, throwing a backpack later recovered by deputies after their capture and arrest.
Sheriff Shirley said no shots were fired on or near the school campus during the incident.
