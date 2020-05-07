UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced on Thursday that a Union County business owner and his wife have been arrested and charged with trafficking heroin.
Taylor said deputies began an investigation into the trafficking of pills containing fentanyl and heroin in the county in March after a number of drug overdoses occurred
During the investigation, Taylor said deputies identified Raymond Clayton Duncan, 55, and his wife, Stephanie Lynne Duncan, 49, as major suspects.
On May 5, Taylor said deputies saw the couple making a hand-to-hand drug transaction at a business in Laurens County.
“Once they entered back into Union County the Multi-Agency Task Force conducted a traffic stop on the white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck was being driven Ray Duncan and his wife Stephanie was on the passenger side of the truck,” the sheriff said in a news release. “As a result of the traffic stop 200 heroin/fentanyl pills or approximately 23 grams of heroin was located in their possession.”
Taylor said the pills had a street value of $4,000.
“To the people who want to continue to traffic drugs in this county, this should serve as a warning to you”, Taylor said. “We have the resources to catch you and we will if you continue in the drug business.”
The sheriff did not say what business Raymond Duncan owns.
