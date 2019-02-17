ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) Union County Sheriff David Taylor said a man is in custody after shooting at deputies and setting his own home on fire Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Taylor, deputies responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. to a residence on JRM Rec Road in Enoree. The homeowner said he believed someone was breaking into his out building.
Deputies arrived, with bloodhounds, and began tracking the potential suspect. They spoke with the homeowner, Gerald Wright, who told them he had fired twice at the person as they ran toward his outbuildings.
Shortly after the search began, Taylor said Wright then came back outside of the residence and began firing.
Sheriff Taylor said about 10-12 shots were taken. Luckily, no deputies were hit or hurt.
Next, deputies say Wright retreated back into the residence and proceeded to barricade himself in. While inside, he set the house on fire.
Eventually, Sheriff Taylor said Wright ran outside, fell to the ground and surrendered himself to deputies.
Wright does not have any recent history with the Sheriff's Office, and at this time the deputies aren't aware of a motive.
Wright was charged with attempted murder, arson second degree and possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.