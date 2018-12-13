SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Chuck Wright said a woman is dead after firing at deputies during a pursuit Thursday night.

Wright said deputies attempted to pull over a dark sedan around 7:46 p.m. near US 176 and John Dodd Road.

The vehicle had a tag that may have been stolen. That was still being investigated Thursday night.

During the chase, Wright said the driver of the sedan started firing at deputies and deputies made the decision to ram the vehicle and get the vehicle off the road.

Once off the road, Wright said a foot chase began.

The woman eventually turned around and put the gun she was carrying to her head. Wright said she then lowered the gun and pointed it at the pursuing deputy.

Wright said the deputy opened fire twice and the woman also shot herself.

“It appears she took her own life, but deputies fired shots at her too,” Wright said.

Wright said the deputies involved in the incident are fine.

"Again, God's looking out for us,” Wright said, adding that he felt deputies acted “very appropriately.”

“We are doing police work and people are escalating it to this,” Wright said of the violent encounter.

The deputies involved have been placed on leave and SLED has been called in to investigate.

The sheriff also had a message for any would-be criminals in the county: “Don’t shoot at us and we won’t shoot you.”

Thursday's incident marked the second time in less than a week that deputies had been involved in a chase that involved a suspect shooting at them.

On December 7, Wright said a man accused of firing shots while robbing the Duncan McDonald's turned his aim toward Duncan police and deputies during a chase along Highway 290.