SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sheriff Chuck Wright said an “illegal” immigrant was arrested after deputies pulled her over in Landrum and found more than a kilogram of meth in her vehicle.
The arrest happened Thursday.
Wright said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit identified a suspect in a drug trafficking case and made a traffic stop after observing a traffic violation on SC-14 near I-26.
Fabiloa Robledo, 32, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth.
Wright said Robledo’s three-year-old daughter was also in the car when the arrest was made. The child was placed in DSS custody. They lived in Columbia.
Wright asked people to pray for the child since she is too young to know what is happening.
Wright also reiterated his support for President Trump’s efforts to construct a barrier wall along America’s border with Mexico.
“These are the kinds of people he wants to keep out,” Wright said of the suspect.
Wright said Robledo may face additional charges. He did not know if ICE had plans to deport her.
