GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 58-year-old woman was found safe on Tuesday.
On Monday, Sheriff Steve Mueller said deputies were searching for Nima Iris-Moore Campbell. She was treated at Gaffney Medical Center and released on November 7 and has not been seen since then. Campbell’s family reported her missing on Saturday, November 14.
“Investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time, but investigators believe the subject could be in danger with the cold outside temperatures at night and not having her medication,” Mueller said in a news release. “She also has a history of seizures.”
On Tuesday morning, Mueller advised that Campbell had been found and was safe.
