SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chuck Wright and Rep. Bill Chumley said Monday they plan to re-file their inmate work bill that Wright said will save South Carolina taxpayers millions and help rehabilitate non-violent offenders.
The bill calls for the creation of an inmate work program that will be available for men and women in the correctional system. Non-violent offenders will be put to work cleaning up litter, patching up roads, doing landscaping work, and other light manual labor jobs. They will have to work eight hours a day for five days a week and upon completion of the program, Chumley said the inmates’ sentences can be reduced significantly of paroled.
Chumley said he and Wright began working on the bill three years ago and did introduce in for the 2018 session, but the bill did not advance. Chumley said the bill has more than 50 co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle and will be pre-filed in December to be taken up in the next legislative session.
Wright said it costs the state about $57.60 per day to feed and house inmates, on average, and that figure goes up for inmates with medical or mental issues.
“We’re trying to help folks get out of jail faster by allowing them to work their time off,” Wright said.
Wright said that the program will help give inmates purpose and “hope,” by teaching them “that their value in life is not stealing, not forging prescriptions, and things of that sort.”
Rep. Mike Burns, another of the bill’s co-sponsors, said all inmates participating in the program will be monitored by GPS, will not have contact with the public, and will be under a correctional officer’s supervision at all times.
Wright is asking for support from the public and prayers that legislators will take up the bill, which the sheriff said will benefit judges, offenders and their families, and South Carolina taxpayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.