Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Three suspects are now in custody following a significant narcotics arrest in the Upstate, deputies say.
On May 15, 2019 at approx. 3:30 PM, investigators with the narcotics division of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office received information that a white male would be coming to 1412 Old Furnace Rd., Boiling Springs, SC, 29316.
Investigators knew that male had an active general sessions’ bench warrant from Cherokee County, and that he also had a criminal history of previous narcotic offenses and fleeing from law enforcement. Our narcotics investigators began surveillance of the residence and were assisted by deputies from both our canine and traffic divisions
Eventually a wrecker arrived at the residence occupied by 2 white males and a white female. The male passenger in the wrecker was the wanted suspect from Cherokee County.
Investigators approached all 3 suspects, and Willingham took off running but was quickly apprehended by a K9 officer.
Methamphetamine and heroin were reportedly discovered by a K9 officer at a residence, inside of a vehicle.
The suspects placed into custody were identified as Jonathan Blake Willingham, Robin Brian Frady, and Jennifer Chasidy Cole.
Frady was the driver of the wrecker and gave investigators consent to search that vehicle, and a quantity of methamphetamine was located under the front bumper.
The duffel bag that Willingham had been carrying was also searched, and its contents also tested positive for methamphetamine. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence, and upon its execution, a large quantity of both methamphetamine and heroin were discovered and seized as evidence.
Willingham, Cole, and Frady were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more and trafficking heroin 28 grams or more.
Cole also had 3 general sessions’ bench warrants on her that had been active since October, 2018
Upon investigation, the total narcotics were found and valued around $983,000, Sheriff Wright said in a press conference.
To illustrate the significance of these 3 arrests, 8 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized with a street value of $823,300, and 1 kilogram of heroin was seized with a street value of $159,750 for a total of $983,050 worth of illegal narcotics that was prevented from being distributed to the citizens of this county.
Sheriff Wright told press that he believed the methamphetamine was brought into the county, not produced there. Warrants will be developed following the investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more details.
