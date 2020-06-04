SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said his office stands with peaceful protesters who are upset over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Wright also had a message for people who are concerned about protests.
“Don’t view everyone who is out trying to voice their opinion as bad folks,” the sheriff advised.
Wright said he feels only about two percent of people in the country don’t want peace and instead want to make trouble.
Wright also spoke out against the tactics police used in the video of Floyd’s arrest, and said that type of force is not in sheriff’s office policy.
He said it should be common sense for any officer, “When someone says I can’t breathe, just take action.”
The sheriff said he has heard rumors on social media of more protests coming to Spartanburg County, and says if those protests do happen, he hopes they are peaceful.
Social media posts are circulating that protests are planned for Friday at 5 p.m. along Highway 9 in Boiling Springs and another on Morgan Square in Spartanburg on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Wright said he was "aware of" rumors circulating about the protests and that the sheriff's office is prepared for any events that arise.
"We stand ready to do our jobs," the sheriff concluded.
