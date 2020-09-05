LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A standoff in Lexington County is ongoing after the sheriff's department says a deputy has been shot and wounded Saturday evening.
LCSD posted around 6 p.m. that a large first responder presence had developed in the Manchester Park subdivision just before 6 p.m. Around 6:37 p.m., LCSD updated their initial post to indicate a deputy had been transported for an upper-body gunshot wound. The department says the injury isn't life-threatening.
LCSD says as of 6:46 p.m., deputies are still trying to make contact with the man they say is barricaded inside his home.
A 7:20 p.m. update on the post indicated the medical team expected to treat and release the deputy later Saturday night.
Stay tuned for updates.
