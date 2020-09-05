LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A standoff in Lexington County has ended after the sheriff's department says a deputy was shot and wounded Saturday evening.
LCSD posted around 6 p.m. that a large first responder presence had developed in the Manchester Park subdivision just before 6 p.m. Around 6:37 p.m., LCSD updated their initial post to indicate a deputy had been transported for an upper-body gunshot wound. The department says the injury isn't life-threatening.
LCSD says as of 6:46 p.m., deputies are still trying to make contact with the man they say is barricaded inside his home.
A 7:20 p.m. update on the post indicated the medical team expected to treat and release the deputy later Saturday night.
Another post later confirmed more details, clarifying three deputies responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. regarding a domestic call between a husband and wife. When the deputies arrived, the shots were fired, injuring one deputy. The man remains barricaded in the home as of 8:40 p.m., but LCSD notes a line of communication has been established.
The deputy who was shot has since been released from the hospital.
Around 3:30 a.m., LCSD announced the man had been taken into custody.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the suspect was 70-year-old Mark Louis Cote of Lexington County, and that he had eventually surrendered to law enforcement. SLED is now investigating the shooting since it did involve an officer, at the request of LCSD.
The incident marks the 30th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, and the second one in 2020 involving LCSD.
