RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said three people face charges after leading a deputy on a chase from a restaurant.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy was eating dinner with his family at a restaurant before the start of his shift when he was told that people were outside throwing firecrackers at other restaurant patrons.
When the deputy went outside, the suspects sped off in a vehicle, and the deputy attempted to stop the car. Instead, the sheriff’s office said the suspects led deputies on a 30-mile chase.
At the conclusion of the chase, deputies said three suspects in the car were arrested: Xavier Demetri Davis of Charlotte NC, Denisha Revone Jones of Charlotte NC and James William Boyce of Forest City NC.
Davis was charged with; Possession of Cocaine, Possession with intent to sell deliver marijuana, contributing to delinquency of juvenile, felony flee to elude arrest, aggressive driving, speeding, fail to heed lights/siren, possession of pyrotechnics. Davis also had multiple outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County.
Jones was charged with; Resist public officer, Possession of Cocaine, Possession with intent to sell deliver marijuana and contributing to delinquency of juvenile. Jones also had outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County.
Boyce was charged with; Carrying a concealed weapon (gun) and possession of controlled substance in jail.
