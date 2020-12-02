ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, deputies with Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force and the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team arrested a man on multiple felony charges.
According to deputies, Demarcus Scott was under surveillance due to outstanding felony warrants and parole violations. Deputies also recovered a stolen handgun and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said Scott was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl BYy Possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl By Transportation
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Deputies said Scott is being held on a $90,000 secured bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.