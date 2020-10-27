ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday asked people to be on the lookout for a man accused of multiple counts of assault on a woman who is also accused of assaulting deputies when they attempted to arrest him on Monday.
Deputies said they are attempting to locate and apprehend Cesar Ernesto Gomez Jr., 21.
When deputies attempted to arrest Gomez on Monday at his home in Arden, they said Gomez resisted and began to fight, shoving one deputy and biting another.
"One of the Deputies was pushed by Gomez, causing him to fall and hit his head against a wall, breaking the drywall. The other Deputy was bitten by Cesar causing a portion of his skin to become partially detached," said sheriff's office spokesman Aaron Sarver in a news release.
Gomez fled from the home on foot with handcuffs attached to one of his arms, Sarver said.
Deputies said Gomez is wanted for six outstanding warrants:
- Assault on Female
- Assault on Female
- Assault on Female
- Resisting Public Officer
- Assault on Government Official
- Assault Inflict Serious Injury on a Law Enforcement Officer
Deputies said Gomez is an avid boxer and he has also made threats with a knife to harm law enforcement officers. Anyone who sees Gomez should use caution and immediately call 911.
Anyone with information on Gomez' whereabouts can also call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670 or Detective Ryan Shelton at 828-250-4493.
MORE NEWS - Family of Greenville nightclub shooting victim speaks out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.