GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was hospitalized after being involved in a wreck.
Sheriff Steve Mueller says that the deputy is expected to recover.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
