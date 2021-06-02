RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- A deputy with the Wake County Sheriff's Office has been injured after a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says that the incident took place near River Birch Apartments near Old Wake Forest Rd.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
