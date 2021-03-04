Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County are searching for two people after they say a stolen vehicle was found in the vicinity of L C Drive and Highway U.S. 221 South.
According to the sheriff's office, there is a heavy deputy presence in the area surrounding where the vehicle was discovered. Deputies say after the vehicle was discovered stolen, the two suspects fled on foot. Our crew on scene was told one of the suspects was armed with a gun. There is now a search underway for both individuals.
Deputies say measures have been taken to lockdown daycares in the area. We've contacted Stepping Stones Learning Academy who tell us their facility is currently on lockdown.
We're told the male suspect was identified as Charles Matthew Kelly. Deputies say he was wearing a black hoodie and jeans. The second suspect was only described as being female.
If you see anyone suspicious in the area, deputies urge you not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.
More news: Sunny and mild days ahead, cooler weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.