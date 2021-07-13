GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that deputies found a pipe bomb while investigating a narcotics tip Tuesday.
The Sheriff's Offices said the bomb was removed by the bomb squad and was neutralized.
Deputies confirm an arrest has been made in connection with the incident, although the suspect's name and exact charges have not yet been released.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: YMCA in Travelers Rest pauses summer day camp due to COVID-19 cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.