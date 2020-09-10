Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Henderson County are reporting an officer involved shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, just before 3 a.m. dispatch received a call regarding a breaking and entering of Bethea Drive along Piney Ridge in the Mountain Home community.
Deputies say the original caller reported shots being fired between the homeowner and the suspects.
The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived on scene, they located a suspect and vehicle in the area. While investigating, the sheriff's office say deputies were fired upon striking and critically injuring a deputy. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.
We're told the deputy has been transported to Mission Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are on scene.
Residents are asked to avoid the area of Piney Ridge and U.S. 25 at this time.
Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time.
(1) comment
saved the state some money .
