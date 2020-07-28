Canton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Haywood County confirm that law enforcement was called to the scene of a disturbance Tuesday morning that lead to a deputy being shot.
Henderson County Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes says deputies responded to Old Asheville Highway near Canton this morning for a disturbance call. When deputies arrived on scene, the encountered an individual armed with a rifle who fired at officers striking a deputy sheriff.
Chief Haynes says during the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was hit and killed. The deputy was transported to the hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.
At 10:38 a.m. Chief Haynes says Deputy Eric Batchelor came out of surgery and is in stable condition.
Asheville Highway was closed for several hours this morning while law enforcement investigated.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is working the case.
