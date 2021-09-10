ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver who ran from deputies crashed their vehicle in Anderson and was arrested Thursday night, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies identified the suspect as Melissa Anne Crane. She was arrested without incident.
Deputies said they initially tried to conduct a traffic stop for several violations. Crane failed to stop and a brief chase ended in a crash on Old Anderson Road near Spearman.
Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened at 11:10 p.m.
