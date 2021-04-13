Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is raising awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness and National Child Abuse Prevention Month by highlighting the efforts of some of their detectives.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is comprised of seven deputies and a detective sergeant supervisor who solely focus on investigating child abuse, elder abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.
In the last three weeks, SIU detectives have filed numerous criminal charges related to child abuse and domestic violence.
Charges include:
Week of March 19:
- Assault with Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury (1)
- Child Abuse (1)
- Soliciting Child by Computer (1)
- 1st Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor (2)
- 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor (2)
- 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor (3)
- Dissemination of Obscenity (1)
- Assault Inflicting Serious Injury (1)
- Assault on Female (1)
- Assault by Strangulation (1)
- Assault on Child Under 12 (1)
Week of March 26:
- Child Abuse (1)
- Assault with Deadly Weapon (4)
- Going Armed to the Terror of Public (1)
- Damage to Property (1)
- Violation of Domestic Violence Protective Order (1)
- Sex Offender Failure to Change Address (1)
Week of April 2:
- Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation (24)
- Cyber Stalking (1)
- 2nd Degree Kidnapping (1)
- Assault by Strangulation (1)
- (Felony) Possession of Firearm while under DVPO (1)
- Assault on Female (1)
- 1st Degree of Burglary (1)
- Armed Robbery (1)
- Failure to Change Address - Sex Offender (2)
- Failure to Notify Online Identifiers - Sex Offender (1)
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender(1)
“Our SIU Detectives are highly trained and dedicated law enforcement professionals,” says Detective Lt. Angie Tullis of the Criminal Investigations Division. “By working closely with staff at the Buncombe County Family Justice Center, our SIU team works every day to protect the most vulnerable of Buncombe County citizens from sexual assault, domestic violence, and abuse against children.”
The SIU partners with the Family Justice Center, Helpmate, Our Voice, Buncombe County Department of Health and Human Services, Pisgah Legal Services and the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office to provide education and tools within the community to help keep children and the community safe.
