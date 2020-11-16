BRYSON CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook on Sunday that it will be closed until further notice.
"We have a cluster outbreak of the COVID-19 at this time with several of our deputies and we do not want to expose the public to this disease." the agency said in the post.
A limited number of deputies will be on shift until the ones who are ill can be cleared by medical personnel to go back to work.
"Our deputies that are not exposed will still be working to answer and assist with any emergency that you may have," Sheriff Curtis Cochran said to conclude the post.
