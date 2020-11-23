BRYSON CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff's Office released an update thanking deputies that have stepped up to cover shifts while their office is closed following an outbreak of COVID-19.
It was on Sunday, November 15, the Swain County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that it will be closed until further notice.
"We have a cluster outbreak of the COVID-19 at this time with several of our deputies and we do not want to expose the public to this disease." the agency said in the post.
A limited number of deputies will be on shift until the ones who are ill can be cleared by medical personnel to go back to work.
"Our deputies that are not exposed will still be working to answer and assist with any emergency that you may have," Sheriff Curtis Cochran said to conclude the post.
On Monday, November 23, Sheriff Cochran said the deputies that were quarantined are on the mend, but added out of an abundance of caution the office would remain closed through Thanksgiving.
The sheriff says the closure will only effect the issuing of gun permits, doing finger prints, or conducting video visitations from the office.
The sheriff concluded the update by saying, "Thank you for all your prayers and concerns for those infected by this disease and please continue to pray for me and this office."
