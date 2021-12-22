WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office released their December 2021 report of scams that took place within the county.
Deputies were made aware of a scam in which the victim was notified by an out-of-state caller who said her grandson was being held in jail in regards to a traffic accident. The caller asked the victim for $8,900 to post bail for their grandchild. The victim sent the money through a delivery service.
We're told the same victim later received another call. This time, the caller said they needed an additional $21,000. Later, another family member told the victim that it was a scam, so the additional money wasn't sent.
“We have stated previously that scammers like to use a sense of urgency in order to get victims to react in ways that they may not otherwise” says Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers also like to play on the emotions of their victims, in this case, a grandchild who is in trouble and needs help.”
Deputies said in another scam, a victim said they received information from two men that claimed to be working for Bank of America. The men said the victim that there was a transaction on her account for $1,000 and in order to get the money refunded, she would have to purchase tow $500 gift cards.
Afterwards, the men told the victim to call them and pass along the numbers on the prepaid cards so the victim could be reimbursed. The money was taken out of her Bank of America account in order to purchase the gift cards.
“If there is ever a sure sign of a scam, it is a request for payment using a prepaid card,” says Master Deputy Watt. “If someone requests payment using some type of prepaid card, go ahead and presume it is a scam. Remembering this golden rule of scams will save you a lot of headaches in the long run. Once the numbers on the cards are used, and money is removed from the cards, then recovery of those funds is extremely difficult, if not impossible.”
Victims of scams can report scams to South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs or call 1-800-922-1594.
