ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, a trailer and new vests were donated to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office K9 team in memory of K9 deputy.
The sheriff's office said the custom enclosed trailer was donated by Sergeant Dalen Creamer, owner of Lazer Werk, and his family to remember his K9, Bolt, who passed from cancer while in service with the sheriff's office. The trailer will be used to carry equipment and provide other support for the K9 team.
Deputies said the WLS Foundation donated new ballistic vests to deputies who handle K9 officers. The vests are said to be an equipment upgrade for the team.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said, "Please join with us as we express our sincere gratitude to Lazer Werk and the WLS Foundation for their support of the Sheriff's Office. We are so grateful!"
(0) comments
