HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office say a man has been charged for killing and kidnapping several family members Sunday night.
Sheriff Lowell Griffin said dispatch received an unusual 911 call at 9:38 p.m. saying two people had been shot at a home on Beaumont Drive. The caller admitted to being the shooter.
Upon arrival to the scene, officials said they found the suspected shooter, 27-year-old Garrett Robert Eley. Two men were found dead inside the home, Garrett's dad, Stephen Robert Eley, and Garrett's uncle, Brian Eugene Eley.
We're told Garrett's grandparents, Patricia and Robert Barker, were found locked inside a bathroom and have been taken to the hospital.
Sheriff Lowell mentioned that Garrett, his dad, uncle, and grandparents all lived in the home on Beaumont Drive together.
Garrett Eley has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of kidnapping, the Sheriff's Office said. He was denied bond is currently being held at the detention center.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay tuned as we learn more.
