HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the funeral for fallen deputy Ryan Hendrix will not be open to the public, but a visitation for the public to pay their respects has been scheduled.
The sheriff's office said the public may pay their respects while Hendrix lies in repose on Friday, September 18, at Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Hendrix's funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. The service will only be open to family, friends, law enforcement, and first responders.
A funeral procession will then take Hendrix to the Forest Lawn Cemetery on Tracy Grove Road after the service for his internment.
People can also pay their respects to passing vehicles along the route, which will begin at Mud Creek Church traveling Rutledge Drive to US 25. The caravan will travel to Main Street in Hendersonville and turn right on Barnwell Street. From Barnwell Street, it will turn left on Grove Street. The procession will then travel Grove Street to US 64, turning right and traveling to Dana Road. After turning right on Dana Road, the procession will travel to Tracey Grove Road. After turning right on Tracey Grove, the procession will travel until is turns right and end at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The sheriff's office said they will offer a live stream of the funeral service.
Hendrix was fatally shot while responding to a car break-in call on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The suspect, identified as Robert Ray Doss Jr., took aim after having previously exchanged gunfire with the car's owner. Hendrix was struck in the face, but deputies who arrived with him fatally wounded Doss Jr.
Hendrix was set to be married in October. In addition to his fiancee, he leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.
