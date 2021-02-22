NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said one suspect is dead, another is behind bars, and a deputy is recovering after a traffic stop resulted in a shootout.
The traffic stop happened early Monday morning.
The deputy was treated for his injuries and then released from the hospital.
“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased, and we are very blessed that our deputy was not more seriously injured during this deadly encounter,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan in a news release.
Later, deputies identified the deceased as Carlton James "C.J." Adams, 30, of Holland Drive in Nebo.
The suspect who was arrested has been identified as David Steven Hylemon, 39, of Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Hylemon has been charged with accessory after the fact of attempted murder. He is being held in the county jail under a $200,000 bond.
Agents with the NC SBI are investigating the shooting.
