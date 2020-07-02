Generic - Greenville Co. Law Enforcement Center

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 13 deputies are out of work for COVID-19-related concerns.

However, Lt. Ryan Flooded added that deputies had “not necessarily tested positive though.”

Flood said the sheriff’s office is making staffing adjustments as needed while the deputies are out.

"We supplement areas that need extra manpower and allocate accordingly,” he said.

MORE NEWS - DHEC says Thursday 1,629 more people in SC have tested positive for the virus & 19 more have died

