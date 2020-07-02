GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 13 deputies are out of work for COVID-19-related concerns.
However, Lt. Ryan Flooded added that deputies had “not necessarily tested positive though.”
Flood said the sheriff’s office is making staffing adjustments as needed while the deputies are out.
"We supplement areas that need extra manpower and allocate accordingly,” he said.
MORE NEWS - DHEC says Thursday 1,629 more people in SC have tested positive for the virus & 19 more have died
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.