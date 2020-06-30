OCONEE, GA (FOX Carolina) - A Georgia teen who disappeared in February was found safe, according to an update Tuesday from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Below is the update:
Julia Mann has been located. She appears to be safe and local authorities have been notified. We will not release any further at this time. Please respect her privacy and be respectful to a teenage girl and her family. Thank you for your concern and your assistance in finding Julia.
PREVIOUSLY - $20,000 reward issued for missing Georgia teen
