GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that three subjects are in custody after a chase ensued on Saturday night.
Deputies say that the chase started after an attempted traffic stop. The suspect vehicle struck a GCSO vehicle on Farr's Bridge Rd. near White Horse Rd.
The chase continued until deputies say they forcibly stopped the vehicle at Blackberry Valley Rd. near Colburn Rd. Three subjects were detained after the chase, according to GCSO.
The sheriff's office says that the deputy whose car was struck sustained minor injuries.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old girl receives $30,000 bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.