HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Education Lottery says a Haywood County woman is bringing home the bank!
The lottery announced Friday that Caterra Ponton of Clyde claimed the $1 million prize from the new Carolina Black Millionaire Edition game after buying a lucky ticket from J.D.'s Truck Stop on Crab Tree Road in Waynesville. Ponton claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
She ultimately chose to take the lump sum option, taking home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
Ponton won't be the only winner; in fact, she's just the first of five as four other top prizes remain to be won!
Ticket sales from scratch-off games help the N.C. Education Lottery raise more than $725 million for education, including $2.9 million for Haywood County in 2019 according to the lottery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.