NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Goldman got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees, 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender. The 70-year-old Goldman worked for the Yankees during their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. She had been rejected by then-general manager Roy Hamey in June 1961. Current general manager Brian Cashman said he had been forwarded an email written by Goldman’s daughter, Abby. In a letter dated this June 23, he wrote “it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.