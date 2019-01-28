Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County dispatch reported that officials are responded to a suspected shooting along Norris Street.
The call came in at 9:47 pm. According to dispatch, it happened along the 300 block of Norris Street.
Spartanburg City Police are responding, says dispatch.
The scene is active, so details are limited. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
