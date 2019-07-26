McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators in McDowell County are asking for the public's help piecing together the events of a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say that around 1:30 p.m. they were called to 12187 Montford Cove Road where they found 39-year-old James Robert Eller of Nebo dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Deputies are seeking information about a possible suspect that could have been picked up walking along Montford Cove between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Deputies say at this time, no arrest have been made, but they are continuing to investigate the circumstances that surrounded and led up to the shooting.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who picked up a person walking on Montford Cove Road between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday or anyone with information about the case to call Captain Shanon Smith at the sheriff's office at 828-652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
More news: SC city restoring the word "Lord" on memorial outside police dept. after backlash over removal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.