Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A very large police presence at a Spartanburg Walmart store was actually police presents. The department’s Shopping with a Cop event took place at the store on East Main Street Wednesday afternoon.
Young people in the community were invited to hit to toy aisles with police officers to pick out some gifts to put underneath their Christmas trees.
Lt. Daniel Gordon told FOX Carolina, “We want the kids in the community to know that we’re approachable and this is one of the ways to do that.
He says before a child has positive interactions with an officer, he or she may be intimidated by the uniform. But that tough image softens pretty quickly once a kid enjoys an experience like Shop with a Cop.
Eight year old Trashon says, “I like polices and I definitely want to be a police when I grow up because they’re like superheroes.”
The Spartanburg Police Department says sponsors and partners that help make this day special are always appreciated.
