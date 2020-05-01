SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Jane Sanders has her mask and gloves.
“I have been so cooped up,” she said.
For the first time in weeks, she’s out of the house and stopped by WestGate Mall in Spartanburg.
“I was real impressed. They’re making us stand 6 feet apart,” Sanders said.
She didn’t shop around though, she only got some makeup and left.
“This is something serious if we all would get on board and do the right thing then I think we could get out of this,” she said. “I just want to be careful. You know, it’s still, the virus is still out there.”
Isaiah Robinson says he’s being healthy too.
“I’ve got kids and I’m not really trying to get no kids sick and trying to keep myself healthy,” he said. “I just grabbed shoes for my kids.”
He understands the debate about why some want businesses open and other want them to stay closed longer.
“It is a little early, but then again so people got to eat, some people got to pay bills. So, some people actually do need this money,” Robinson said.
Shoppers lined up outside of Haywood Mall in Greenville before doors opened.
“We’re doing entries one way in and one way out,” Jamie Wright said.
He’s the general manager with the mall. FOX Carolina took a tour inside and got a look at new social distancing procedures.
“We have a traffic pattern that we would like everyone to kinda maintain,” Wright said.
The food court is open for take-out, but the seating area is still closed and some store are closed too.
“We’re obviously are making sanitizing stations available to the property free of charge- masks and sanitizing wipes,” Wright said.
He says it’s up to shoppers to come or not, but mall employees are doing their part to try and keep everyone safe.
“Clean property- touchpoints throughout the day. So, handrails, doorknobs, restrooms.. etc,” Wright said.
Shoppers say they appreciate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.