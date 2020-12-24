GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Christmas is on Friday, and that means it's now probably too late to do any of your shopping if you want to have everything done by then.
Since the deadline to ship gifts that would arrive by Christmas passed earlier this week, that meant thousands in the Upstate were scrambling to find that perfect last-minute gift.
Friday was the last day of the month-long holiday season shopping spree, starting on Black Friday and ending on Christmas Eve.
For stores, like Target, it's the busiest time of the year as hundreds filed in and out of the store all day Friday.
At the Target on Woodruff Road in Greenville, managers say that the store was almost as busy as a normal Christmas Eve without a global health pandemic would be.
To keep up with the traffic, the store had three employees at the door making sure the building would stay under capacity, a security guard was stationed at the exit to make sure everything was running smoothly, and a lot of carts were getting cleaned.
Neither shoppers nor employees were surprised with just how many people were trying to get one more shopping trip in this holiday season.
