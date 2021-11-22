GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, shopping hours will vary this week.
Below is a list of businesses that will be closed on Thanksgiving and when they’ll re-open for Black Friday:
- Haywood Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day; will reopen from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday
- WestGate Mall: Closed Thanksgiving Day; will reopen from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
- Gaffney Outlet Marketplace: Closed Thanksgiving Day; will reopen from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday
