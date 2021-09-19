ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say that shots were fired early Sunday morning at an apartment complex along Bingham Rd.
One building was hit, but no one was injured, according to police.
APD confirms that they are continuing to investigate.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
