GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) On the 20th anniversary of the shooting death of a Greenville County deputy, Upstate law enforcement agencies were involved in two chases in which shots were fired at officers.
Tuesday marked 20 years since fallen Greenville County Deputy Marcus Whitfield was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1999. Whitfield was shot while trying to break up a large fight outside a Waffle House restaurant on Roper Mountain Road. A memorial has since been erected in Whitfield’s memory near the site.
The 20th anniversary of the deadly violence was met with more gunfire toward police officers.
In Greenville County, officials said a suspect fired shots at Greenville police officers and a state trooper during a wild Tuesday morning chase.
MORE: Sheriff: Man facing attempted murder, other charges after firing shots at officers, trooper during pursuit in Greenville
A short time later in Anderson County, the sheriff’s office said a person driving a stolen vehicle fired shots at deputies during another chase.
MORE: Sheriff's Office: Shots fired at deputies during chase in Anderson County, driver in custody after being taken down by K-9
The suspects in both cases were taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.