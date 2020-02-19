The Rutherford County Sheriff confirmed his deputies were involved in a standoff late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after someone fired shots at them.
Sheriff Chris Francis said none of his deputies were hurt up to this point.
Deputies had New House Road near Main Street shutdown for the investigation, but the Sheriff said the standoff happened on Whispering Oaks Drive. There was also a staging area set up at Bethel Baptist Church.
Our Fox Carolina photographer on scene said the area was closed down about a mile from where the standoff was happening.
Stay with Fox Carolina for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.